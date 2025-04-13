iQOO launches two new smartphones in India: price, Features

Mumbai: iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x were launched in India. The latest Z series smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand come in two colour options.

The iQOO Z10 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. It is available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options. With instant bank discounts and exchange offers, customers can buy the handset for a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

iQOO Z10x costs Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. It is available in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways. Bank-based offers bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 12,499.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQOO Z10 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 387ppi pixel density. The display offers 5000 nits peak brightness. The new iQOO smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The iQOO Z10 gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on iQOO Z10 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, GNSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster. Further, it has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.QOO Z10 packs a 7,300mAh battery with 90W charging.

The iQOO Z10x has the same SIM, software, and selfie camera as the vanilla model. It gets a 6.7-inch (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset alongside up to 8GB RAM and a maximum 256GB storage. The iQOO Z10x has a 50-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter on the back. It includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter like the iQOO Z10.

Sensors on the iQOO Z10x are similar to the standard variant. It has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. The handset includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes dual stereo speakers and boasts an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The iQOO Z10x carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.