US administration exempts these items from tariffs: Full list

New York: The US administration has granted tariff exclusions for a wide range of electronics imports—such as smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and flat panel displays—mostly that aren’t usually made in the US. These products are exempted from President Donald Trump’s steep 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a notice to importers, listing 20 product categories that are now excluded from the heightened tariffs. This means they will be exempt from the existing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports and the 10% baseline tariffs applied to other countries.

One of the most notable exemptions is tariff code 8471, which covers a broad array of computer-related products—including computers, laptops, disc drives, and automatic data processing equipment. Other exempted items include semiconductor devices, memory chips, and flat panel displays.

The administration had earlier announced a 10% baseline tariff on foreign imports, along with steeper reciprocal tariffs on several countries—excluding China, which remained subject to an additional 125% tariff.

Full list:

8471: Automatic data processing machines and units thereof; magnetic or optical readers, machines for transcribing data onto data media in coded form and machines for processing such data, not elsewhere specified or included.

8473.30: Parts and accessories of the machines of heading 8471.

8486: Machines and apparatus of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of semiconductor boules or wafers, semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits or flat panel displays; machines and apparatus specified in note 11(C) to this chapter; parts and accessories.

8517.13.00: Smartphones

8517.62.00: Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus

8523.51.00: Solid-state non-volatile storage devices

8524: Flat panel display modules, whether or not incorporating touch-sensitive screens without drivers or controls circuits

8528.52.00: Capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471

8541.10.00: Diodes, other than photosensitive or light-emitting diodes (LED)

8541.21.00: Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors with a dissipation rate of less than 1 W

8541.29.00: Unmounted chips, dice and wafers

8541.30.00: Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices

8541.49.10: Other diodes

854149.70: Transistors

8541.49.80: Optical coupled isolators

8541.49.95: Other

8541.51.00: Semiconductor-based transducers

8541.59.00: Other

8541.90.00: Parts

8542: Electronic integrated circuits; parts thereof