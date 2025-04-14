PM Modi hails Ambedkar’s ideals as foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, highlighting his role in shaping India’s vision of social justice. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed deep respect, saying Ambedkar’s ideas continue to inspire the country’s efforts toward equality and inclusion. He stated that Ambedkar’s principles will drive the creation of a self-reliant and developed nation, reinforcing the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

To mark the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi is also launching several development projects in Haryana. He is scheduled to visit Hisar to inaugurate a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation for a new terminal. Later in the day, he will be in Yamuna Nagar to initiate more infrastructure projects and address public gatherings as part of the celebration.

Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and served as the first Law and Justice Minister of Independent India. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he led movements against untouchability and fought for the rights of marginalized communities. On his birth anniversary, people across India observe a public holiday, offering floral tributes, lighting candles, and organizing cultural events in his memory.