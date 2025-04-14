UAE authority lifts minimum speed limit on key road

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has lifted the minimum speed limit system of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (E311). The decision was taken to improve traffic safety and easing the movement of heavy trucks.

Also Read: Archery World Cup: India wins silver in men’s recurve team event

In April 2023, Abu Dhabi introduced minimum speed limit of 120kmph on E311. The maximum speed on this major highway was 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph was applied on the first and second lanes from the left. Drivers who violated the minimum speed limit were fined for “driving a vehicle below the designated minimum speed for the road” and faced fines of Dh400.