Archery World Cup: Dhiraj Bommadevara wins bronze

Florida: In Archery, India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara bagged a bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA. Dhiraj defeated Andres Temino Mediel in the Men’s Individual Recurve event by 6-4. This also marked Dhiraj’s second medal of the tournament.

Earlier India bagged a silver medal in the men’s recurve team event.he Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das went down 1-5 to China in the final. The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav claimed the gold medal in the Compound Mixed Team event.Earlier, India had secured a gold in the compound mixed team event and a bronze in compound. This was the first compound mixed team medal match of the 2025 Archery World Cup.

Also Read: SC raps Allahabad HC for ‘girl invited trouble’ remark in rape case

With this win, India concluded its Archery World Cup campaign with a total of four medals, one gold, one silver, and two bronze. The Indian team finished fourth in the overall medal tally.