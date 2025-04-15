Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district launched a search operation after a brief exchange of fire with terrorists in Lasana village late Monday night. Based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, during which an Army personnel was injured and promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter on social media, stating that contact had been established with the terrorists and additional forces had been deployed in the area to block any escape routes. The operation, named “Op Lasana,” is ongoing, with intensified efforts to locate and neutralize the militants hiding in the region.

This incident comes just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 19. He is set to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), including the iconic Chenab rail bridge, the world’s highest railway arch. Security has been tightened across the region ahead of the visit. Recently, three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including top commander Saifullah, were killed in a separate encounter in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forest area.