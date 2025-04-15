Bengaluru: Foreign national held with MDMA worth Rs 2 crore

A foreign national was arrested by Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Squad for allegedly trafficking MDMA crystals in the Begur area. During the raid, officers seized items worth Rs 2 crore, including narcotics, a weighing machine, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler used in the operation. The suspect, caught with MDMA on the spot, had been residing in India on a business visa since 2012, which he had overstayed using fake documents. He allegedly sold MDMA at high prices, targeting students and IT professionals.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Anti-Gang Squad of the Crime Branch dismantled an interstate drug syndicate distributing ganja across Delhi-NCR. Two individuals, Raja Kumar (25) and Sajan (19), were arrested for their role in the operation, which focused on educational institutions. The police seized 36.135 kg of high-quality marijuana and a scooter used for transport. Their network reportedly extended into Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The Delhi police team intercepted Raja Kumar on April 11 near the ITBP Camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh Road with a large quantity of ganja. Both Bengaluru and Delhi cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities in Bengaluru have also informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further action against the foreign national.