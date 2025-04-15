Kerala: Two Tribals Killed by Elephant While Collecting Honey near Athirappilly

In a tragic incident near Kerala’s Athirappilly picnic spot on April 14, two members of the tribal community lost their lives following an attack by a wild elephant. The victims, Satheesh and Ambika, were part of a group that had entered the forest three days earlier to collect honey and other forest produce. Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has requested an immediate report from the Forest Department and assured financial aid for the victims’ families.

According to forest officials, the group included Satheesh, his wife Rama, and another couple, Ravi and Ambika. They were staying in a temporary shelter inside the forest when the elephant, reportedly known locally as “Manjakomban,” attacked. Satheesh was confronted directly, while the others fled toward a water body. Ambika is believed to have drowned during the escape, and her body was recovered from the river. Ravi sustained injuries, and the elephant is suspected to have been in a state of musth, a period of heightened aggression in male elephants.

Authorities launched a search operation after learning that two individuals were missing. Satheesh’s body was found in the forest, and Ambika’s body was later retrieved from the river. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the precise cause of death, while the investigation into the incident continues.