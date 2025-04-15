Redmi launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched its latest budget smartphone named ‘Redmi A5’ in India. The Redmi A5 was unveiled in select global markets earlier this month.

Redmi A5 is priced at Rs. 6,499 in India for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499. It is available in Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue colour options.

The Redmi A5 runs on Android 15 (Go Edition) and has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is TÜV Rheinland certified. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB (microSD card), while the available memory can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

The Redmi A5 gets a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it boasts an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset also has an IP52-rated build.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A5 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-backed face unlock feature. The Redmi A5 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.