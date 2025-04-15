Stalin Forms Panel to Propose Measures for Tamil Nadu State Autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed a committee to suggest measures for increasing State Autonomy, announcing the move during a session in the State Assembly. The resolution is aimed at urging the central government to devolve more powers to the states. This comes in the backdrop of several previous resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, including one against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and another seeking exemption from NEET—both of which reflect the state’s concerns over central policies. The resolution also follows Tamil Nadu’s demand to retrieve the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

The push for greater state power gained momentum after a landmark Supreme Court judgment on April 8, which ruled that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s delay in granting assent to ten bills passed by the state legislature was “illegal and arbitrary.” The court clarified that once bills are reconsidered and re-passed by the legislature, the Governor is constitutionally required to give assent unless the bill is different from the original. The court set aside the Governor’s actions and deemed the bills passed from the date they were re-presented, a decision hailed by the state government as a major victory.

Chief Minister Stalin celebrated the Supreme Court verdict in the Assembly, calling it a “historic judgment” that supports the autonomy of all Indian states. He emphasised that Tamil Nadu had taken legal action against the Governor’s prolonged inaction and that the verdict strengthens the spirit of federalism in the country. According to Stalin, this win is not only for Tamil Nadu but for all states striving to assert their legislative independence within India’s federal framework.