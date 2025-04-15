This Week’s Releases (Apr 14–20): The Last of Us S2, Kesari 2, Sinners Hit Screens & OTT

This week (April 14–20), a mix of high-profile series and films is arriving on OTT platforms and in theatres. Among the most awaited is The Last of Us: Season 2, now streaming on JioHotstar. The story picks up five years after Season 1, with Ellie and Joel facing new dangers in a post-apocalyptic world. Meanwhile, Kesari: Chapter 2, set to release in theatres on April 18, tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who challenged British rule after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On the OTT front, several new titles are dropping. Khauf (Amazon Prime Video, April 18) is a supernatural thriller about a woman tormented by her past and ghostly encounters at her hostel. Logout (Zee5, April 18) explores the dark side of social media fame as an influencer’s life spirals out of control after his phone is stolen. Daveed (Zee5, April 18) is a gritty boxing drama that follows an underdog’s brutal face-off against a powerful Turkish opponent.

In theatres, The Bhootnii (April 18) offers horror-comedy as a hostel is haunted by a ghost returning every Valentine’s Day. Sinners (April 18) is a historical supernatural thriller featuring twin brothers battling evil in the 1930s. Malayalam courtroom drama Abhyanthara Kuttavaali (April 17) delves into a domestic abuse trial involving dowry allegations. Together, these releases offer a mix of genres from horror and history to action and drama across screens this week.