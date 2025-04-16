100+ Trains Cancelled, Diverted via Gorakhpur Due to Mega Block

Due to pre-non-interlock work on the Gorakhpur route, over 100 train services have been cancelled or diverted, affecting passengers traveling between Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Bihar. These disruptions will continue until May 5, with preliminary interlocking work taking place from April 12 to April 26, followed by actual interlocking from April 27 to May 3.

Train services to cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bihar, Prayagraj, and Punjab will experience delays or cancellations. Affected services include the Saharsa-Anand Vihar, Razaul-Anand Vihar, Chhapra-Nautanwa-Chhapra Express, and several others. The Railways has cancelled approximately 120 trains due to the ongoing development work, but over 20 trains have been restored to alleviate passenger inconvenience. The Railways is also exploring alternate routes to resume more services.

Additional services facing disruptions include the Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express, Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express, Pune-Gorakhpur Express, and various other special and passenger trains. These include the Gorakhpur-Pune Express, Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Special, Amritsar-Chhapra Special, and several DEMU services like Gorakhpur-Barhni and Gonda-Bahraich DEMU trains.