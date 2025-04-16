Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia announces new hotel, accommodation rule

Riyadh: The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has announced new hotel, accommodation rule during the Hajj season. The authority instructed all hospitality establishments in Makkah to avoid providing accommodation to individuals who do not possess a Hajj permit or an official entry permit for work or residence in the city during the Hajj season.

This directive will take effect starting April 29 (Dhul Qada 1, 1446) and will remain in force until the end of the Hajj season. The Ministry of Interior also announced that, starting Tuesday, April 29, individuals holding any type of visa other than a Hajj visa will not be allowed to enter or remain in Makkah.

In partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the ministry has also launched the Tasreeh Platform—a unified digital system for issuing Hajj permits. This platform facilitates the issuance of licenses and permits that authorize both domestic and international pilgrims to enter Makkah and the holy sites. It integrates with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah through the Nusuk platform.

The platform also enables workers and volunteers involved in Hajj activities, as well as the vehicles transporting them, to enter Makkah and the holy sites. Permits can be viewed through the national application Tawakkalna.