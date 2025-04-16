Karnataka Devotee Dies, 30 Injured in Bus Crash En Route to Sabarimala

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning around 6:30 am when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturned near a sharp curve at Erumeli. The vehicle, en route to the popular pilgrimage site, lost control and fell into a low-lying area, reportedly due to the driver dozing off behind the wheel.

One of the passengers, 40-year-old Maruthi Hariharan from Karnataka, was killed in the incident. He was trapped under the overturned bus and succumbed to his injuries. His body was later shifted to a private hospital in Mukkottuthara for further procedures.

Approximately 30 other pilgrims sustained various injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rescue and medical teams are continuing their operations in the area, while authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.