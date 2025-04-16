Mamata Banerjee’s government is responsible for Murshidabad violence, says BJP

Kolkata: The BJP has accused West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee for Murshidabad violence. A violence triggered by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 that allegedly left three people dead in the region.

BJP claims that Hindu families were targeted, shops looted, and communities forced to flee from Murshidabad. Senior state BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh and judge-turned-MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay have called out the TMC’s silence, accusing it of turning a blind eye while Hindus are being driven out of their homes.

‘More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda,’ Suvendu Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

‘Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee’s govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement…,’ Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The BSF had deployed five companies to assist the state police operations in the wake of violence erupting during Waqf protests in the area. The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.