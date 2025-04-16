Maternal Diet and Paracetamol Use Linked to ADHD/Autism Risk

A Danish study published in Nature Metabolism links a western-style diet during pregnancy to an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children, such as ADHD and autism. The research, which analyzed data from over 60,000 mother-child pairs across Denmark and the U.S., found that even moderate adherence to a diet high in fats, sugars, and refined products—while low in fish, vegetables, and fruit—was associated with a significantly higher risk of these disorders. The study highlighted that the first and second trimesters were particularly sensitive to dietary influences on brain development, with ADHD risk increasing by 66% and autism by 122% for those on a western diet.

In a separate study published in Nature Mental Health, researchers found that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy may also raise the likelihood of ADHD in children. Tracking blood biomarkers for paracetamol in 307 pregnant women, the study revealed that children of mothers who took the painkiller had a much higher risk of developing ADHD—18% compared to just 9% in children whose mothers avoided it. The risk was found to be particularly elevated in daughters, who were 6.16 times more likely to develop ADHD if their mothers used paracetamol during pregnancy.

Both studies suggest that maternal diet and medication use during pregnancy play a significant role in the development of neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The findings call for a reevaluation of dietary patterns and the use of medications such as paracetamol during pregnancy, urging caution and consideration of alternative treatments to reduce potential risks.