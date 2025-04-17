6 killed in collision between bus, autorickshaw

Patan: In a tragic incident, 6 persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus. The accident iook place near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway in Gujarat’s Patan district on Thursday.

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction. Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision.

‘All six persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the mangled remains of the auto got stuck underneath the bus,’ said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.