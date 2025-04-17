AMMA mulls ousting Shine Tom Chacko over Vincy’s drug, misconduct claims

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is reportedly weighing the expulsion of actor Shine Tom Chacko following serious allegations of drug use and inappropriate conduct during a film shoot. An internal ad-hoc committee has been convened to discuss the matter, and a final decision on the actor’s removal from the association is expected soon.

These developments stem from a complaint filed by actress Vincy Aloshious, who accused Shine of misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs during the shoot of the film Sutravaakyam. She submitted the complaint not only to AMMA but also to the Film Chamber, which has called for an emergency meeting of its monitoring committee to assess the issue.

In a related incident, Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fled a Kochi hotel during a police drug raid, acting on a tip-off about drug usage by the actor and his companions. When the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrived at the hotel, Shine reportedly escaped from a third-floor room. A police search operation is currently underway to locate him.