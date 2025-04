Dubai Duty Free Draw: Foreign national wins $1 million

Dubai: Ronnie S, a 56-year-old British national based in Hong Kong won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. He bagged the win with ticket number 1844, which he purchased online on March 31. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for more than 20 years now, Ronnie, works as a research fellow for a university in Hong Kong.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Nawwaf Saad, a 65-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah won a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 1037 in the Finest Surprise Series 1917 which he purchased online on 26th March. Saad is a multi-time car winner as he also previously won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Ostuni Pearl White) car, with ticket number 1437 in Finest Surprise Series 1878 in May 2024, a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 0691 in Finest Surprise Series 1843 in July 2023 and a BMW X6 M50i (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0644 in Finest Surprise Series 1807 in June 2022.

Thomas D’Silva, a 53-year-old Portuguese national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 0983 in the Finest Surprise Series 1918 which he purchased in-store at Terminal 3 Arrivals.

Mohammad Fatani, a 69-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah won a BMW F 900 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0200 in the Finest Surprise Series 620 which he purchased online on March 25. Fatani is a second time winner as he previously won a Porsche Panamera 4 car, with ticket number 0451 in Finest Surprise Series 1682 in April 2018.