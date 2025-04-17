Google suspends 2.9 million accounts in India

Mumbai: Google, reportedly took down 5.1 billion ads and restricted over 9.1 billion ads worldwide, while more than 39.2 million advertiser accounts were permanently suspended. The US tech giant Google removed more than 247 million ads and suspended nearly 2.9 million advertiser accounts across India last year.

In the report, Google mentioned it had deployed a specialised team of over 100 experts who worked to strengthen policies and enhance fraud detection. The team also made more than 50 improvements to its large language models (LLMs) to better identify suspicious signals during account creation and ad publishing. As a result, Google claims to have seen a 90 per cent drop in reports related to scam ads in 2024.

In its ‘Annual Ads Safety Report for 2024’, the company also revealed the most common violations that led to enforcement action. The top five policy violations in the list were ads related to financial services, followed by issues involving trademark misuse, abuse of the ad network, personalised advertising practices, and gambling-related content.

According to Google, the following were the most common policy violations:

Misleading or fraudulent financial services

Trademark infringement

Circumventing Google’s ad systems

Misuse of personalised advertising

Violations related to gambling and gaming

AI used for good: Smarter detection, faster action