IMD Warns of Thunderstorms in Kerala, Swell Waves in Kanyakumari

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Kerala, warning of isolated thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 30–40 km/h today and tomorrow. The department also forecasts more thunderstorms for April 19 and 20, along with isolated rainfall likely to continue across all districts in Kerala until the 20th. The IMD has urged people to remain cautious and take safety measures at the first sign of developing storm clouds due to the potential hazards thunderstorms pose.

At the same time, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of the Kallakadal phenomenon—characterised by unexpected swell waves—along the Kanyakumari coast. Swell waves are expected to reach heights between 0.8 and 1.2 meters, which could result in coastal erosion, especially until 11:30 PM tonight. This weather pattern adds to the current risks in the region, prompting increased caution.

Authorities have issued specific advisories for coastal communities and fishermen. People are advised to avoid beach visits and all water-related activities until further notice. Coastal residents in vulnerable areas should follow evacuation orders, and fishing boats should be securely anchored in harbors with enough space to prevent damage. Fishing equipment must also be fastened properly. Both weather agencies stress the importance of staying informed and adhering to official guidelines during this period of unstable weather and sea conditions.