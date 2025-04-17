Kerala: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Escapes Drug Raid at Kochi Hotel After Tip-Off

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel on Wednesday night during a surprise drug raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). The raid at PGS Vedanta Hotel in Kaloor was based on a tip-off about possible drug use involving Shine and his companions. When police reached the third-floor room, Shine reportedly escaped, prompting a search operation. Authorities also suspect that hotel staff might have leaked details about the raid.

This incident follows recent allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious, who filed a complaint with the Film Chamber and AMMA, accusing Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behavior under the influence of drugs during the shooting of the film Soothravakyam. Vincy had initially spoken out about harassment by a co-star using drugs on set without naming anyone, which drew public attention and backlash. She later identified Shine, escalating the issue further.

The Excise Department has confirmed that legal action will be taken if enough evidence surfaces. Investigations into both the drug-related allegations and the harassment complaint are ongoing, and officials are closely monitoring developments as the controversy deepens.