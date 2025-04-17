Lenovo launches new high-performance desktop in India

Mumbai: Lenovo introduced a high-performance desktop named ‘ Lenovo Legion Tower 5i’ in India. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is a customisable computing solution, offering options for customising the processor, GPU, software, storage, and accessories.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,990. Customers can take advantage of ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) on Lenovo.com and at Lenovo Exclusive Stores to personalise the desktop with custom configurations which will be delivered in 20 days.

The company is providing an exclusive monitor bundle offer with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i starting at Rs. 4,999. Additionally, a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription is also offered as complimentary with purchases.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i can be equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, paired with up to 64GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPU complements the processor for handling graphic-intensive tasks. It is said to deliver AI-enhanced performance, advanced ray tracing, and creator-grade rendering.

The company claims the Legion Tower 5i has been designed for AAA gaming, streaming in real-time, and handling AI-assisted workflows. It also gets Nahimic 3D audio by SteelSeries. Connectivity options on the desktop include Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G ethernet. All this is encased in a 30-litre Eclipse Black chassis which is said to have a tool-less glass side panel that enables users to easily make any upgrades.