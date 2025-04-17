Motorola launches new tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola introduced the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet in India. Moto Pad 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 28,999. The tablet will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and select retail stores, starting April 23. It is offered in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (2,944×1,840 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 273ppi pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness level alongside TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC with an integrated ARM G615 MC5 GPU. The tablet supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM as well as 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It comes with support for memory expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet has an IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating. It supports Smart Connect, which allows users to connect to and cross-control a PC.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.