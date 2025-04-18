Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched Note 50s 5G+ in India. The smartphone starts at an effective price of Rs 14,999. Infinix Note 50s 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ?16,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The phone is available in three colour variants: Marine Drift Blue (with vegan leather finish), Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red. It will be available on Flipkart from 24 April.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone comes with a slim build with a thickness of just 7.6mm (7.65mm for the vegan leather finish variant). The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the back features a vegan leather finish/metallic finish.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The Note 50s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Note 50s has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging. It runs on Infinix’s own XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.