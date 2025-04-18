Infosys to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm The Missing Link

Infosys has announced its plan to acquire The Missing Link, a renowned Australian cybersecurity services firm, to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and strengthen its presence in the Australian and broader Asia-Pacific market. This acquisition, expected to close by June 30, 2025, marks a significant step in Infosys’ commitment to support global clients in navigating their digital transformation. The Missing Link brings specialized capabilities in cybersecurity, including a top-tier Global Security Operations Centre and expert Red and Blue Teams, making it a valuable addition to Infosys’ global cyber defense network.

The acquisition aims to deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity offering by combining Infosys’ existing cloud capabilities through Infosys Cobalt with The Missing Link’s strategic, offensive and defensive cyber services. These services include compliance assessments, managed security solutions, and innovative technologies that help protect enterprises across various domains. Leaders from both companies expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the shared vision of delivering superior value and innovation to clients, with The Missing Link gaining access to Infosys’ global scale and resources.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link has built a reputation for excellence in cybersecurity and cloud services, serving global enterprises with tailored IT strategies and cutting-edge technologies. The company also specializes in Robotic Process Automation and Generative AI. With this acquisition, Infosys further solidifies its position as a leader in digital services and consulting. However, as with all such transactions, it is subject to closing conditions, and Infosys has issued standard forward-looking statements noting potential risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and business execution.