Kerala Excise Seeks Vincy Aloshious’ Statement in Misconduct Case; Shine Tom Chacko Untraceable

In the ongoing controversy involving actor Shine Tom Chacko and actress Vincy Aloshious, the Kerala Excise Department has approached Vincy’s family seeking permission to formally record her statement regarding her misconduct allegation against Shine. However, her family has communicated to officials that they do not wish to pursue the matter legally and would prefer to resolve the issue within the film industry framework.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko remains untraceable after reportedly fleeing a hotel amid a drug raid based on a secret tip-off. His absence at the Ramu Kariat Award Night in Thrissur has further fueled speculation, and police efforts to locate him have intensified. Authorities have yet to establish contact with the actor.

Actor Vinu Mohan, who is part of the temporary committee formed by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to examine the complaint, stated that they are awaiting Shine’s response before moving forward. He assured that AMMA will take prompt action based on Vincy’s complaint once Shine’s explanation is reviewed. The issue remains under close review by the AMMA-appointed panel.