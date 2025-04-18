Kerala Police: No Case Filed Against Actor Shine Tom Chacko After Hotel Raid

Authorities have clarified that no legal case has been filed against actor Shine Tom Chacko following a recent hotel raid. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Salam stated that the raid yielded no incriminating materials and that Shine is not currently being pursued as a suspect. Although CCTV footage showed him fleeing the premises, police are still deliberating on whether to issue a notice to him, pending consultation with senior officials.

Meanwhile, excise officials are trying to record a statement from actress Vincy Aloshious regarding allegations involving Shine on a film set. However, her family has conveyed a preference for handling the matter within the film industry, indicating that they do not wish to escalate the issue through legal channels. Vincy’s father informed authorities that they are not seeking formal action at this time.

Even as police increase their efforts to trace Shine, who has reportedly gone into hiding after the hotel incident, the actor was noticeably missing from a recent public event—the Ramu Kariat Award Night held in Thrissur—further fueling speculation about his whereabouts.