Madras HC Orders FIR Against TN Minister Ponmudy for Hate Speech

The Madras High Court has ordered Tamil Nadu police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against state minister K Ponmudy for allegedly making derogatory comments about Saivism, Vaishnavism, and women. Justice N Venkatesh directed the police to file the FIR without delay and submit a report by April 23. This directive came after a petition was filed seeking legal action against Ponmudy over his remarks, which have caused widespread outrage among religious and social communities.

Public protests have followed the minister’s controversial statements, with AIADMK women workers staging demonstrations and demanding his removal from the cabinet. AIADMK Women’s Wing Deputy Secretary Gayathri Raghuram accused Ponmudy of repeatedly making such offensive statements and criticized the ruling DMK party for what she called a pattern of disrespectful behavior toward women. She argued that merely removing him from a party position was not enough and demanded his complete removal from ministerial responsibilities.

AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy also condemned Ponmudy’s remarks, calling them deeply offensive and reflective of the DMK’s political culture. She claimed that the speech bordered on sexual innuendo and represented one of the lowest points in Indian political discourse. Reddy, citing AIADMK leadership, criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin for not taking stronger action and urged that the people of Tamil Nadu should not have to tolerate such behavior from a government minister.