Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M56 5G was launched in India on Thursday. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website starting April 23 at 12pm IST. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. It is offered in Black and Light Green colourways.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The handset is powered by an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top. The handset will get six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 12-megapixel front camera with HDR video support. The phone also offers AI imaging features like object eraser, image clipper, and edit suggestions.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M56 5G with 45W wired charging support. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.