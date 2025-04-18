Simple tips to prevent overheating of smartphones in summer

Mumbai: Smartphones might also get overheated due to multiple reasons during summer. If the battery of your smartphone is draining fast, or if it is slowing down your handset, then you need to understand the root cause and get it fixed soon.

Here are some smart and simple tips to cool down your smartphone and keep it running smoothly.

1. Avoid direct sunlight

A longer exposure to the sun may quickly overheat your device, as well as drain the battery. It is suggested to keep your handset in the shade, your bag, or even under a cloth when not in use.

2. Close unused apps and background processes

Running several mobile applications in the background could make your phone work harder than usual, as it needs to generate unnecessary heat. Regularly clearing your background running applications, as well as removing the unused apps, could save your device. This will reduce heat and improve battery life.

3. Avoid intensive gaming or video streaming for long periods

One must avoid gaming and playing HD video streaming, which pushes your processor to work at full power, also resulting in draining battery and heating at times. It is suggested to limit long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking. One must also use gaming modes (which are available in many Android devices) to optimise performance and reduce heat.

4. Turn off fast charging in high temperatures

Most of the devices are coming with fast charging capabilities, which is super convenient for the handset users, but it also generates more heat. Under the extreme heat, this could push your phone’s temperature too high. In case you notice your smartphone overheating, then you must turn off the fast charging from the settings or switch to a standard charger during hot afternoons.

5. Remove the phone case while charging or gaming

Phone cases, especially thick or non-breathable ones, could be risky for your smartphone. The case could trap the heat, and if your smartphone feels too hot while charging or gaming, you must temporarily remove the case to help it cool down.