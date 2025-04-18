Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda booked over ‘Jaat’ film controversy

FIR Against Actors Over ‘Jaat’ Film

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with the filmmakers of Jaat, for allegedly offending religious sentiments. The complaint stems from a controversial scene in the movie that has triggered backlash from the Christian community. Since its release on April 10, the film has been at the center of public outrage and protests.

The Scene That Sparked Protests

The controversy focuses on a specific scene featuring Randeep Hooda’s character inside a church, standing beneath a crucifix while performing actions perceived as disrespectful. Christian groups claim the depiction insults the sanctity of their place of worship and have called for a ban on the movie as well as strict legal action against those involved in its production.

Legal Action and Community Outrage

Authorities in Jalandhar registered the FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with intentional acts meant to hurt religious feelings. Protests have intensified across the region, with community leaders submitting complaints to the police. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the matter is under detailed investigation.

Box Office Performance Amid Controversy

Despite the ongoing controversy, Jaat has seen strong box office returns, reportedly earning over ?50 crore in its opening week. However, the protests and legal developments may affect its continued success. The filmmakers have not yet released an official response addressing the allegations or the public concerns raised.