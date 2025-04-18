UAE authority announces road closure: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah announced a road closure. A major exit in the emirate of Sharjah will be closed as part of infrastructure development works in the area.

The exit leading to Al Dhaid City — Bridge No.4 on the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road will be closed from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21.

The authority urged motorists to use alternative routes and adhere to traffic safety guidelines to ensure their safety during the closure period.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced a free bus service for Easter in Jebel Ali this weekend. Throughout the weekend, from April 18 to 20, buses will take visitors to the church complex in Jebel Ali for free.