UAE authority announces updated speed limits on 4 roads

Dubai: In 2025, authorities in UAE have announced new speed limits in four major roads. The decision was announced to enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Here are four roads where new speed limits are now in effect; changes have also been applied to minimum speed limit on the left-most lanes.

1. E311 minimum speed limit lifted

Abu Dhabi lifted the minimum speed limit system of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (E311). Previously in effect on the leftmost lanes, motorists would be fined Dh400 for driving below 120kmph. The maximum speed on this road remains 140kmph.

2. Abu Dhabi-Sweihan road

The speed limit on this road was reduced to 100kmph. Earlier, the limit used to be 120kmph, making this a 20kmph reduction. The road is also termed as International Airport Road (E20).

3. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road

This key road saw a reduction of 20kmph. With the previous limit on E11 being 160kmph, the new limit is 140kmph. E11 is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running through other emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. It is also known as Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

4. Road in Ras Al Khaimah

Earlier in the year, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced a reduced speed limit on a particular stretch on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street. The new speed limit would be 80kmph from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roundabout (Al Riffa) to Al Marjan Island Roundabout, as compared to previous speed limit of 100kmph.