Kerala: Actor Shine Tom Chacko gets bail in drug case, to appear for probe on April 22

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been granted bail in a drug-related case after extensive police interrogation and medical tests. He faces charges under the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code for suspected drug use and tampering with evidence—offenses that are currently bailable. According to the FIR, Shine allegedly conspired with another accused, Murshid from Malappuram, to use narcotics in a hotel room. Both were questioned together, and Shine is scheduled to appear for further questioning on April 22, a date he proposed himself.

During the investigation, Shine reportedly confessed to past drug use, including methamphetamine and ganja. He also admitted to knowing Taslima, a drug dealer recently arrested in Alappuzha, and disclosed that he had previously undergone a short stint at a de-addiction center in Koothattukulam. Police say his confession came after sustained interrogation, supported by phone records that helped strengthen the case against him. His admission is now a central piece of evidence in the ongoing inquiry.

The controversy has also revived earlier allegations involving Shine within the Malayalam film industry. He dismissed claims made by actress Vincy Aloshious as baseless, describing her as a family friend and denying any misconduct. Shine urged authorities to verify with the film’s director and producer. He also denied ever using drugs on film sets. Meanwhile, results of his anti-doping tests are awaited and could influence the next steps. Authorities have indicated that depending on what surfaces, the probe might widen to examine drug use in the broader film industry.