Know what is cryptic pregnancy

Cryptic pregnancy is defined as a pregnancy where the woman is unaware that she is pregnant for many months. It’s otherwise called a stealthy pregnancy. With about 1:475 pregnancies going unnoticed until 20 weeks and 1:2500 until about delivery, the incidence of rising cryptic pregnancies is indeed concerning.

Women with lactational amenorrhea who have delivered recently and are breastfeeding the newborn may not know when they are ovulating and are unaware of the fertile period. Unprotected Intercourse during this time may result in a Cryptic pregnancy.

Patients with PCOS have irregular and unpredictable cycles, due to which they may not be able to track safe and unsafe periods during the periods and end up getting pregnant.

Perimenopausal age group women can still ovulate and become pregnant, although they feel old with no chance of pregnancy. Missed periods during this period are usually mistaken for perimenopausal irregular cycles, but they can be a sign of pregnancy as well.

Symptoms of a cryptic pregnancy:

Missed periods – generally mistaken for irregular cycles, and the woman thinks very unlikely of an existing pregnancy.

Vaginal spotting or bleeding – this early pregnancy symptom can be mistaken for irregular cycles or a scanty period.

Weight gain – Sometimes, the woman may feel she is gaining weight while being unaware of the pregnancy and baby bump. Many women may not be able to recognise fetal movements for various reasons like the placenta lying anteriorly, being overweight or obese, etc.

Diagnosing cryptic pregnancy follows the same process as that of a normal pregnancy. A simple blood test (serum beta HCG) can provide an accurate result of pregnancy. Furthermore, a routine Ultrasound will be needed to confirm it and related points.

There could be several maternal and fetal complications due to a cryptic pregnancy. The expectant mother may be at risk due to nutritional deficiency, poor antenatal check-ups, infrequent visits to the doctor, and failure to take required scans, lab tests, and required medications. Many pregnant women may also develop gestational diabetes, hypertension, etc., which may pose additional risks to the lives of both her and the unborn child. For the developing fetus, the risk of congenital anomalies can be high due to a lack of prenatal screening. Preterm labour can be common in these women, which can cause low birth weight and restricted growth of the fetus, requiring intensive neonatal care post-birth.

Always practice safe and effective contraception if you are not looking for a pregnancy, irrespective of PCOS and irregular cycles. Be more vigilant about the pregnancy symptoms, and if there is any doubt, reach out to your obstetrician and avail a blood test to rule out pregnancy.