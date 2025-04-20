Army boosts high-altitude logistics with 363 drones, 100 robotic mules

The Indian Army is modernizing its logistics operations with the procurement of 363 drones and 100 robotic mules to enhance efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness, particularly in high-altitude regions. These innovations, which include autonomous drones and robotic systems, aim to streamline supply chains, reduce human risk, and support last-mile delivery in difficult terrains like Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aligns with India’s broader vision for technological self-reliance and defense modernization.

Robotic mules, already inducted into forward areas, can carry payloads over 15 kg and operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C. These mules were used in recent disaster relief operations in Myanmar, showcasing their real-world utility. Similarly, drones are now being employed not just for surveillance and combat missions but also for logistics support and casualty evacuation. The Indian Army has signed contracts for various drones, including Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) and First-Person View (FPV) types, and continues to procure more through competitions like Drone-A-Thon to encourage domestic innovation.

This shift to tech-driven logistics also brings long-term benefits, such as reduced reliance on traditional animal transport and enhanced operational readiness during harsh winter months when roads are inaccessible. The Army’s Quarter Master General branch has played a key role in integrating these technologies. However, there are concerns over the presence of foreign, particularly Chinese-made, components in some drones, prompting efforts to ensure adherence to indigenous manufacturing norms for national security. Overall, these advancements reflect a strategic transformation in military logistics, aimed at maintaining readiness amid challenging border conditions.