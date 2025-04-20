Congress to launch ‘Save Constitution’ campaign nationwide from April 25

The Congress party has announced a nationwide ‘Save Constitution’ campaign to run from April 25 to May 30, aiming to counter the BJP’s narrative surrounding the National Herald case. This decision was made at a meeting led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by general secretaries and state leaders. The campaign will begin with rallies at the Pradesh Congress Committee level from April 25 to 30, followed by events at the district level from May 3 to 10, assembly-level rallies from May 11 to 17, and a door-to-door campaign from May 20 to 30.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate as a political tool against Congress leaders. He called the National Herald case an act of “political vendetta” and announced that press conferences will be held nationwide from April 21 to 24 to challenge misinformation. The party also reaffirmed its focus on social, economic, and political justice, including demands for a nationwide caste census and expanded reservations in private educational institutions.

In terms of economic reforms, the Congress reiterated its promise of legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan formula and called for farmer debt waivers. The party highlighted the need to revive MSMEs affected by Chinese imports. Additionally, Congress is reforming the process for appointing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, with Gujarat expected to complete the process by May 31 under a five-observer system.