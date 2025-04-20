I.N.D.I.A. alliance will continue in 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaffirmed on Sunday that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance will remain intact for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During a press conference, Yadav emphasized that the alliance is ongoing and will continue, dismissing any speculation about its dissolution. He also said that the PDA coalition—comprising Backwards, Dalits, and Minorities—will work to oust the BJP from power in the state.

Yadav sharply criticized the BJP, accusing it of acting like a “land mafia” through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which he claims is being used to unlawfully seize land. He further alleged that the BJP had previously taken people’s money through demonetisation and GST, and weakened reservation rights. He slammed the state government’s handling of the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, promising a probe into mismanagement if his party returns to power. Yadav claimed there was underreporting of deaths and financial misappropriation, and said that CCTV and drone surveillance failed during the January stampede.

He also accused authorities of coercing stampede victims’ families to alter the stated cause of death. Responding to a controversy involving SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on historical figure Rana Sanga, Yadav suggested that history that promotes inequality and hinders progress should be left in the past. He distributed a booklet of his proposals for the upcoming Maha Kumbh and cited a Harvard study on the 2013 event as a reference. Yadav made these statements while visiting Prayagraj for the wedding of the SP’s state president’s daughter.