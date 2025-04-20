Shine Tom Chacko May Challenge FIR in Kerala Drug Case

Actor Shine Tom Chacko is reportedly planning to move the court to quash the FIR filed against him in a recent drug case. After consulting with legal experts, he believes the police case may not hold up, especially if forensic tests of his body fluids return clean. His legal team may act swiftly to get the FIR dismissed if these results are in his favor. The FIR accuses Shine of evading proper police questioning, and he has already undergone hours of interrogation and medical testing before being released on bail.

The charges filed against Shine include Sections 27(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Sections 237 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, all of which are bailable. The police allege that he conspired to use drugs and met with a man named Murshid from Malappuram in a hotel room. Murshid was questioned in Shine’s presence, and Shine is expected to be summoned again for further interrogation. The FIR also mentions Shine’s connection to a woman named Taslima, who was arrested in Alappuzha for drug trafficking.

Shine reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine and cannabis and revealed that he had briefly stayed in a de-addiction center last year but did not complete the treatment. He also told police that he was not the only one involved and hinted at others from the film industry being part of the drug scene. His phone records have now become a key piece of evidence, and the police may expand their investigation based on Shine’s statements. The results of his anti-doping test are expected to significantly impact the future course of the case.