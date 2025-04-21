2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched In India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The top player in the two and three-wheeler segment in India, TVS Motors has added the updated version of Apache RR310. The latest edition is fully compliant with strict OBD-2B norms. The model has been released in two variants with three BTO customisation options. It is offered at a starting price tag of Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with split seating arrangement with grab handles, fully LED headlight setup, sleek tail section and impressive fairing on the sides, complemented by stylish graphics. The fully faired motorcycle gets launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer, sequential TSL, 8-spoke alloys, among others.

It is powered by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm.