Dubai Miracle Garden Closing Date Announced

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has announced the closing date of its Season 13. The Season 13 will be closed on June 15. The 13th Season of the Dubai Miracle Garden opened in October 2024. The venue is open from 9am to 9pm from Monday to Friday; the timings on the weekend is 9am to 11pm. Dubai Miracle Garden is world’s largest flower garden. It is home to 150 million flowers of 120 different varieties

Like the Dubai Miracle Garden, several open-air popular attractions across the emirate close their doors as summer heat peaks. One among them is Global Village which has already announced the last day of its Season 29. The outdoor shopping destination, which opened in October last year, announced in a social media post that its last day of operations this year is May 11.

Meanwhile, Dubai Fountain, which is another very popular destination for visitors and residents alike, is expected to have its last show today before it closes for five months for large-scale renovations. The popular abra rides on the fountain will also stop for the period.