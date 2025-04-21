Oppo launches K13 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo has introduced the K13 5G in India. Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/256GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The phone will also get a Rs 1,000 bank discount or exchange offer for launch day. The new device will go on sale on 25 April and will be available to buy from Flipkart, Oppo’s own website and offline stores.

Oppo K13 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a boxy design with a thickness of 8.45 mm and a weight of 208 grams.

The K13 5G comes with an IP65 rating. The Oppo K13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The K13 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The Oppo phone, the K13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The USP of this phone is its battery capacity of 7,000mAh and support for 80W of wired fast charging.