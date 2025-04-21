Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’ First Look Unveiled, Set for 2026 Release

Yash Raj Films has officially unveiled the first look of Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3, confirming that the third installment in the popular crime thriller series will hit theatres on February 27, 2026. Rani returns as the fierce and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The announcement, made through YRF’s Instagram, included a powerful poster and a caption reading, “The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, with a script by Aayush Gupta—who previously wrote the YRF web series The Railway Men—Mardaani 3 is currently under production. Rani expressed her excitement to reprise the role of the courageous cop, calling the character a tribute to the countless unsung heroes in the police force. She shared that wearing the uniform again is an honour and that playing Shivani continues to be a meaningful and impactful experience.

The Mardaani franchise began in 2014, followed by a successful sequel in 2019, with the films directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Gopi Puthran respectively. Both were backed by producer Aditya Chopra and praised for their gritty storytelling and Rani’s strong performance. Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and her return to the action-packed role in Mardaani 3 is expected to be one of the major highlights of 2026 in Hindi cinema.