‘Veera Dheera Sooran 2’ OTT release date announced

Actor Vikram’s Tamil thriller Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, nearly a month after its theatrical release on March 26. Directed by SU Arunkumar, the film has a unique approach, releasing the “second” part of a planned series before the first. The makers confirmed the OTT debut, generating buzz among fans eager to revisit the layered story.

In the film, Vikram plays Kaali, a reformed man trying to lead a quiet family life until a figure from his past reappears, pulling him back into a violent world that demands his former skills. The narrative slowly unveils connections between characters and past events, culminating in a gripping final act filled with betrayal and unexpected twists. Dushara Vijayan plays Kaali’s wife, while SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prudhvi Raj also play major roles.

Director SU Arunkumar, known for films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Sindhubaadh, and Chithha, brings his storytelling prowess to this intense drama. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, and the soundtrack includes a nostalgic nod to Vikram’s 2003 hit Dhool with the track ‘Singam Pola’. The film has been praised for its compelling story and Vikram’s standout performance.