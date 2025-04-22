BJP will boost Kerala’s growth; blames LDF, UDF for stagnation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP president, asserted that his party is committed to bringing development to the state, criticizing both the LDF and UDF for failing to deliver progress. He described the last decade in Kerala as a “lost decade,” claiming that while the government holds celebrations, ordinary citizens—like ASHA workers, farmers, and government employees—struggle with everyday life. He accused the ruling parties of neglecting people’s real concerns.

Chandrasekhar also addressed the role of the Indian Union Muslim League, saying they openly stated in the Supreme Court that their focus is the welfare of the Muslim community. He compared the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the previous UPA government, describing the Modi era as one of economic progress and reduced corruption. In contrast, he labeled the UPA years as marked by chaos and widespread corruption.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Chandrasekhar emphasized their importance as a chance to bring real change to Kerala. He said the BJP’s goal is to empower leaders committed to building a prosperous state. Dismissing accusations from the LDF and UDF that label the BJP as communal, he called such claims false and reaffirmed that Modi’s governance benefits people across all communities.