Couples must try these tips to open up about intimacy

Couples in relationships sometimes avoid honest conversations about their desires, boundaries, and needs. This lack of transparency in sexual communication reduces sex to a mere mechanical act of physical pleasure, nothing more.

For a thriving relationship, discussing sexual needs is imperative, as sex is a language of intimacy and trust. Without it, sex in a relationship may feel like nothing more than a routine obligation instead of a passionate experience.

A recent study, revealed that 67% of couples who discussed their sexual needs regularly reported feeling more connected and satisfied in their relationships compared to those who don’t.

Here are some of the suggestions from experets to bridge the gap and make sexual communication easier.

Pick a day to meet every week, and create a space that feels comfortable, private and sexy. Light some candles, put out flowers, and turn on your favourite music. This is a time for the two of you to focus on connecting. Good sex starts with good communication. Start your sex date by telling each other what you already like about your sex life.

Playtime: If a serious talk about your sex life feels too heavy, make it playful. Use a card deck or game designed to spark conversations about sex and intimacy. Start with light, fun questions and gradually work your way to the steamier stuff. Remember what it’s like to flirt.

Fantasize: Sharing a fantasy can be a thrilling way to learn more about each other’s desires without the pressure to act on them. Fantasies are meant to be fun, not a to-do list, so enjoy the exploration and the erotic energy talking about fantasies can bring.

Adventure: Browse dating sites together or apps designed for couples. It’s a low-pressure way to spark curiosity and laughter while learning more about each other’s preferences. This shared experience can remind you that you’re in this together.