Emirate in UAE cancels 10-year-old traffic violations for a fee

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced decision to cancel 10-year-old traffic violations for a fee. The decision was announced in a Council meeting held at the Sharjah Ruler’s office. The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

Traffic violations in Sharjah which are 10 years old from the date of issuance can be cancelled. A fee of Dh1,000 will apply for the cancellation request.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices extends gain to 6th day

However, certain cases are exempted from this fee:

1. Proof of the death of the vehicle owner.

2. Proof of the vehicle owner’s departure from the country for a period of not less than (10) consecutive years.

3. A vehicle that was abandoned by its owner after it was impossible to reach the owner