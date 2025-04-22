Full list of players included in BCCI Central Contract 2025

Mumbai: BCCI has released the list of 33 players it has given an annual contract to for the year 2024-25. The list of players in the top Grade A+ category remain unchanged.

BCCI has continued to put Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in its Grade A+ category where these veteran players will get Rs 7 crore annually. Meanwhile, there has been just one change in the Grade A tier with the retired Ravichandran Ashwin now making way for Rishabh Pant (ranked in Grade B category last year).

In Pant’s place, BCCI has brought back Shreyas Iyer in the mix. Other members in the Grade B category also remain unchanged.

In terms of Grade C, 11 players have been retained from last year including Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Among the new players included in the list: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Full list of included players:

Grade A+ ( Rs7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A ( Rs 5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B ( Rs 3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C ( Rs 1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana