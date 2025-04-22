ISSF World Cup 2025: Simranpreet Kaur wins silver

Lima: In Shooting, India’s Simranpreet Kaur Brar has bagged her maiden senior international medal. The Indian shooter won a silver in the women’s 25m pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation, ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. The Indian shooter shot a total of 33 hits in the 10-series of five rapid-fire shots final, finishing one hit behind China’s Sun Yujie, who won back-to-back World Cup golds in the event. A second Chinese, Yao Qianxun, won bronze with 29 hits to her name. Meanwhile, Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker finished fourth.

This marks India’s fourth silver medal at the Lima World Cup, adding to the country’s tally of two gold and one bronze.

Earlier, India’s 10m Air Rifle mixed team duo, Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse, secured a silver medal. The Indian pair lost 11-17 to Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg and Jeanette Hegg Duestad in gold medal match. Olympian Arjun Babuta clinched the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event.